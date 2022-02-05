Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Financial Contrast

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Service Properties Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.10 -$311.38 million ($2.94) -2.87 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.87 -$350,000.00 $0.11 161.83

Postal Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Service Properties Trust pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -35.97% -25.52% -5.23% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

