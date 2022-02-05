Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PTLO stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. 557,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

