PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.