PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

