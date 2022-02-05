Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce sales of $37.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $138.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $160.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 214,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

