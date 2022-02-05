Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $9.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $38.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $11,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
