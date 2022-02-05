Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $150.23 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $150.23 million and $361,824.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00079029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00111628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,035,975 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.