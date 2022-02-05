Piper Sandler Weighs in on FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $269,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

