Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

