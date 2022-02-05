Piper Sandler Comments on Northeast Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Bank in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

