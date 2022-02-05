Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.77 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

