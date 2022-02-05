Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $28.00. Pinterest shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 266,450 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.