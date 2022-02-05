Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.