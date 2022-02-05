Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

PINS opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

