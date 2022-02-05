Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. 330,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,665. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $106.12 and a 1 year high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

