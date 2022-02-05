Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 87,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,244 shares.The stock last traded at $36.44 and had previously closed at $37.51.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.