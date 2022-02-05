People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRB Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 106,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after acquiring an additional 284,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

