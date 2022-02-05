Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is Engine NO. 1 LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for 4.0% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC owned 0.16% of Penumbra worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.16. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

