PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 3610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

