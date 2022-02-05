PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

