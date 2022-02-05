Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,380. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

