Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.42.

Shares of PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

