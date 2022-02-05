Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

