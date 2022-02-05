Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.81

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.81 and traded as high as C$41.83. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$41.09, with a volume of 1,473,056 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.81.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

