Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.04 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $8,135.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,377,495 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

