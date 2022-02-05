Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 104,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,544,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.