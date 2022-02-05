PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $67.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,984. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $355,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $3,152,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.