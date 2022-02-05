PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. PayPal has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

