Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $274.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

PCTY stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

