Paul Kalamaras Sells 21,360 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

