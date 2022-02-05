Particl Hits Market Cap of $19.86 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Particl has a market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.85 or 0.00586518 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,892,009 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

