ParkinGo Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $2,093.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

