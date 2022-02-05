Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $17.80-18.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average is $305.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

