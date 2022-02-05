Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 323,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,811,000. HCI Group makes up 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,591. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $704.45 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

