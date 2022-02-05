Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 374,762 Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Volta Inc – Class A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $865,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE VLTA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 1,477,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Volta Inc – Class A has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volta Inc – Class A

