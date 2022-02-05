Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $9.88 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $28,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $20,764,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $17,784,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $14,820,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

IPAXU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.