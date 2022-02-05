Park West Asset Management LLC Has $59.92 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $59,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

SE traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,927,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

