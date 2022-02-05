Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,571,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,528,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

