Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.