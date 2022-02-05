Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.