Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation continues to benefit from robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for packaging of food, beverages and medicines. It anticipates earnings per share of around $2.50 in the first quarter of 2022, which indicates year-over-year growth of 41%. Its Packaging segment will benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days. For the Paper segment, the company expects higher prices and mix. It continues to implement price hikes that will help offset the impact of high operating costs, freight expenses and supply chain issues on margins. Its solid balance sheet enables it to invest in growth. The conversion of the No. 3 paper machine at its Jackson, AL mill to linerboard in a phased manner over the next three years will help it meet the strong packaging demand.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

