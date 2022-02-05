Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,562.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,507 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

