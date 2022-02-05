Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,872,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 259,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period.

VO opened at $234.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

