Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20,829.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 233,085 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

