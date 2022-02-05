Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $350.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

