Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $285,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $6,807,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day moving average of $361.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

