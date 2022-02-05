Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $273,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $298.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.70.

