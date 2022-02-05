Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,730 VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.69 and a 52 week high of $160.80.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.