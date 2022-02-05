Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,730 VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.69 and a 52 week high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

