Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

