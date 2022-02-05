Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $332,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $89.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

