Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 465,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $809,139,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.